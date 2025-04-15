Online Ordering Available!
Moe's Darrington
Drinks
Spring Specials!
Lavender Haze Latte
Honey + Lavender + Cinnamon Powder!$5.39
Citrus Squeeze Lotus
White Lotus + Lemonade + Ruby Red Grapefruit + Strawberry!$6.39
Horchata White Mocha
White Coffee + White Chocolate + Brown Sugar Cinnamon + Topped with Cinnamon Powder!$6.39
Whitehorse Cold Brew
Cold Brew + English Toffee + Hazelnut + Topped with Cream & Caramel Drizzle!$5.64
Georgia Peach Lotus
Red Lotus + Huckleberry + Topped with White Peach Cold Foam!$6.39
Tulip Fields Tea
Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Tea + Raspberry + Peach + Orange Juice!$4.64
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
Bottled Apple Juice$3.89
Soda$2.99
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Lunch
Burgers
Single Burger
Certified Angus Beef Patty + Pickles + Onions + Cheddar Cheese + House Sauce! >>ADD BACON! ($2)$12.99
Double Burger
2 Certified Angus Beef Patties + Pickles + Onions + Cheddar Cheese + House Sauce! >>ADD BACON! ($2)$15.99
Spicy Burger
Certified Angus Beef Patty + Jalapenos + Onions + PepperJack Cheese + House Sauce! >>ADD BACON! ($2)$14.99
Plain CheeseBurger
Certified Angus Beef Patty + Cheddar Cheese + House Sauce!$11.99
Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Mozzarella!$20.99
Hwy 530 Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Black Olives + Red Onion + Mushrooms + Mozzarella!$24.99
The Overlander Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon + Mushrooms + Jalapeños + Red Onion + Mozzarella!$27.99
Mountain Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce + Ham + Bacon + Jalapeños + Red Onion + Pineapple + Mozzarella!$27.99
Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella!$27.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Base + Seasoned Chicken + Bacon + Tomato + Mozzarella!$29.99
Ultimate Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce + Mushrooms + Green Peppers + Red Onion + Black Olives + Tomato + Mozzarella!$24.99
Build Your Own Pizza
CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE >>ADD YOUR OWN TOPPINGS!$17.99
Sandwiches & More
Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit$12.99
Turkey Pesto Panini
Sourdough + Oven Roasted Turkey + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Basil Pesto + Provolone! Served with Chips!$15.99
Spicy Italian Panini
Sourdough + Turkey + Pepperoni + Bacon + Mama Lil Peppers + Red Onion + Provolone + Sriracha Mayo! Served with a side of Ranch & Chips!$17.99
Classic Club
3 Slices of Toasted White Bread + Turkey + Ham + Bacon + Tomato + Gem Lettuce + House Sauce!$18.99
Brioche BLT
Toasted Brioche + Bacon Strips + Gem Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + House Aioli! Served with Chips!$15.99
Garden Sandwich
Sourdough + Avocado + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Greens + Basil Pesto + Red Onion + Provolone! Served with Chips!$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Build A Deli Sandwich
Choose your Bread! Choose your Toppings!$5.99
Build A Wrap
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Build A Salad
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Avocado Cobb Salad
Greens + Hard Boiled Egg + Avocado + Bacon + Ham + Shredded Cheddar + Croutons + Blue Cheese Dressing$15.99
Soups & Salads
Fresh Wedge Salad
Greens + Hard Boiled Egg + Avocado + Bacon + Ham + Shredded Cheddar + Croutons + Blue Cheese Dressing$12.99
Tomato Soup
Delicious Tomato Bisque$5.99
Baked Potato Soup
Delicious Baked Potato Soup$5.99
Lunch Sides
