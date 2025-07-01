Online Ordering Available!
Moe's Darrington
Drinks
Summer Specials!
Summertime Lotus
Purple Lotus, Blackberry, & Watermelon$5.39
Campfire Mocha
Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow & Topped With Graham Cracker Crumbs$5.64
Stilly Splash Tea
Passion Tea, Passionfruit, Guava & Orange Juice$5.14
Lavender Matcha Latte
Green Tea Matcha & Lavender$5.39
Lava Flow Lotus
White Lotus, Pineapple & Topped With Coconut Cold Foam & Strawberry Puree$7.39
Kona Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Macadamia Nut & Topped With Coconut Cold Foam & Chocolate Drizzle$6.89
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
Bottled Apple Juice$3.89
Soda$2.99
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
D-Town Breakfast
2 Eggs + Breakfast Potatoes + 1 Slice of Toast + Your Choice 4 Bacon Strips or 1 Sausage Patty!$15.99
Farmers Lite Breakfast
1 Egg + 1 Slice of Toast + Your Choice 2 Bacon Strips or 1 Sausage Patty!$12.99
Classic Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits smothered in Sausage Gravy! >>ADD BREAKFAST POTATOES!$8.99
Bowmans Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits smothered in Sausage Gravy + 2 Eggs + Breakfast Potatoes!$19.99
Biscuit Burrito Bomb
Tortilla filled with Bacon + Ham + Sausage + Scrambled Eggs + Cheddar Cheese + Biscuit + Smothered in Sausage Gravy!$17.99
Chicken Tenders & Waffles
4 Chicken Tenders + 2 Belgian Waffles served with Maple Syrup and Butter!$15.99
Belgian Waffles
3 Belgian Waffles served with Maple Syrup and Butter + Your Choice 2 Bacon Strips or 1 Sausage Patty! >>ADD STRAWBERRIES or APPLE PIE TOPPING! ($3)$12.99
Breakfast Items
Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit
Organic Acai Frozen Sorbet + Fresh Fruit + Granola + Honey + Chia Seeds + Coconut! (The Acai is Vegan & Gluten Free)$12.99
Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel + Cream Cheese$4.99
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo + Egg + Breakfast Potatoes + Cheddar$12.99
North Mountain Tot Sandwich$11.99
Sausage Egg Cheddar Croissant
Croissant + Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Logger Breakfast Sandwich
English Muffin + Ham + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Loaded Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant + Egg + Avocado + Tomato + Greens + Red Onion$11.99
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Toasted Bagel + Ham + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Build An Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough + Avocado + Add Toppings of Your Choice!$10.99
Build A Breakfast Sandwich
Choose your Bread! Choose your Toppings!$3.99
Build A Breakfast Burrito
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Build An Egg Bowl Scramble
Scrambled Eggs + Add your Toppings!$4.99
Breakfast Sides
Cup Fresh Fruit$4.99
Side Breakfast Potatoes
1 Sausage Patty$3.99
Side Toast
1 Slice Toast of Your Choice!$2.99
Side Belgian Waffle
1 Belgian Waffle >>ADD STRAWBERRIES or APPLE PIE TOPPING!$4.99
Side Eggs
2 Eggs Your Way$6.99
Side Bacon Strips
4 Strips of Bacon$3.99
Side Sausage Patty
1 Sausage Patty$3.99
Side Gravy$4.99
Chips$2.99