Moe's on Olympic
Drinks
Spring Specials!
Lavender Haze Latte
Honey + Lavender + Cinnamon Powder!$5.39
Citrus Squeeze Lotus
White Lotus + Lemonade + Ruby Red Grapefruit + Strawberry!$6.39
Horchata White Mocha
White Coffee + White Chocolate + Brown Sugar Cinnamon + Topped with Cinnamon Powder!$6.39
Whitehorse Cold Brew
Cold Brew + English Toffee + Hazelnut + Topped with Cream & Caramel Drizzle!$5.64
Georgia Peach Lotus
Red Lotus + Huckleberry + Topped with White Peach Cold Foam!$6.39
Tulip Fields Tea
Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Tea + Raspberry + Peach + Orange Juice!$4.64
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
Soda$2.99
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Breakfast
Breakfast Items
Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit$12.99
Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel + Cream Cheese$4.99
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo + Egg + Breakfast Potatoes + Cheddar$12.99
Sausage Egg Cheddar Croissant
Croissant + Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Logger Breakfast Sandwich
English Muffin + Ham + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Loaded Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant + Egg + Avocado + Tomato + Greens + Red Onion$11.99
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Toasted Bagel + Ham + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Build An Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough + Avocado + Add Toppings of Your Choice!$10.99
Build A Breakfast Sandwich
Choose your Bread! Choose your Toppings!$3.99
Build A Breakfast Burrito
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Build An Egg Bowl Scramble
Scrambled Eggs + Add your Toppings!$4.99
Lunch
Sandwiches & More
Turkey Pesto Panini
Sourdough + Oven Roasted Turkey + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Basil Pesto + Provolone! Served with Chips!$15.99
Spicy Italian Panini
Sourdough + Turkey + Pepperoni + Bacon + Banana Peppers + Red Onion + Provolone + Sriracha Mayo! Served with a side of Ranch & Chips!$17.99
Brioche BLT
Toasted Brioche + Bacon Strips + Gem Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + House Aioli! Served with Chips!$15.99
Garden Sandwich
Sourdough + Avocado + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Greens + Basil Pesto + Red Onion + Provolone! Served with Chips!$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.99
The Good Sandwich
Ciabatta + Turkey + Bacon + Avocado + Tomato + Provolone + Greens + Red Onion + Banana Peppers + Sriracha Mayo! Served with Chips!$17.99
Build A Deli Sandwich
Choose your Bread! Choose your Toppings!$5.99
Build A Wrap
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Build A Salad
Choose your Toppings!$4.99