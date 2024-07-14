2x points now for loyalty members
Moe's Espresso
Drinks
Summer Specials!
- Summertime Lotus
Purple Lotus, Blackberry, & Watermelon$5.00
- Campfire Mocha
Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow & Topped With Graham Cracker Crumbs$5.25
- Stilly Splash Tea
Passion Tea, Passionfruit, Guava & Orange Juice$4.75
- Lavender Matcha Latte
Green Tea Matcha & Lavender$5.00
- Lava Flow Lotus
White Lotus, Pineapple & Topped With Coconut Cold Foam & Strawberry Puree$7.00
- Kona Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Macadamia Nut & Topped With Coconut Cold Foam & Chocolate Drizzle$6.50
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
- Lotus Energy$5.00
- RedBull Charger$5.75
- Blast Energy$4.50
- Italian Soda$3.50
- Tea$2.75
- Chai Tea$3.75
- Matcha Green Tea$5.00
- London Fog$3.25
- Apple Cider$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cup of Milk$1.50
- Steamer$1.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Ice Water$0
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottled Orange Juice$3.50
- Soda$2.99
- RedBull Can$5.00
- Whip Cup$1.50
