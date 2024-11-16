Moe's on Olympic
434 N Olympic Ave, Arlington, WA
Drinks
Fall Specials!
- Sweater Weather Latte
Pumpkin Sauce + Vanilla + Brown Sugar Cinnamon$5.50
- Hot & Cozy Chai
Pumpkin Sauce + Spiced Chai$4.75
- Maple Leaf Latte
Caramel Sauce + Maple$5.50
- White Pumpkin Mocha
White Chocolate + Pumpkin Sauce$5.50
- Caramel Apple Lotus
White Lotus + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce Drizzle$5.50
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Cold Brew + Vanilla + Pumpkin Cold Foam + Cinnamon Sprinkle$6.00
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
- Lotus Energy$5.00
- RedBull Charger$5.75
- Italian Soda$3.50
- Tea$2.75
- Chai Tea$3.75
- Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.00
- London Fog$3.25
- Apple Cider$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cup of Milk$1.50
- Steamer$1.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Ice Water$0
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottled Orange Juice$3.50
- Soda$2.99
- RedBull Can$5.00
- Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Breakfast
Breakfast Items
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$11.99
- Sausage Egg Cheddar Croissant$9.99
- Logger Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
- Loaded Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$10.99
- Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$9.99
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.99
- Loaded Avocado Toast$13.99
- Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit$11.99
- Build An Avocado Toast$7.99
- Build A Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
- Build A Breakfast Burrito$4.99
- Build An Egg Bowl Scramble$4.99
Lunch
Sandwiches & More
- Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit$11.99
- Turkey Pesto Panini
Sourdough + Oven Roasted Turkey + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Basil Pesto + Provolone! Served with Chips!$13.99
- Garden Sandwich
Sourdough + Avocado + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Greens + Basil Pesto + Red Onion + Provolone! Served with Chips!$14.99
- The Good Sandwich$17.99
- Signature Grilled Cheese$14.99
- Three Meat Panini$17.99
- Build A Deli Sandwich$5.99
- Build A Wrap$4.99
- Build A Salad$4.99
- Build A Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Sides / Sauces / Extras
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Hot / Iced
Required*
Please select 1
Milk / Alternative Milk
Required*
Please select 1
Espresso / Coffee Options
Required*
Sauces / Powders
Required*
Syrup Flavor
Required*
Please select 1
Drink Toppings & Extras
Moe's Coffee Locations and Hours
Moe's Darrington
(360) 436-1555
Open now • Closes at 6PM
Moe's on Olympic
(360) 322-7604
Open now • Closes at 5PM
Moe's Espresso
1111111111
Open now • Closes at 7PM