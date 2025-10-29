Moe's on Olympic
Drinks
Fall Specials!
Sweater Weather Latte
Pumpkin Sauce + Vanilla + Brown Sugar Cinnamon$5.89
Hot & Cozy Chai
Pumpkin Sauce + Spiced Chai$5.14
Maple Leaf Latte
Caramel Sauce + Maple$5.89
White Pumpkin Mocha
White Chocolate + Pumpkin Sauce$5.89
Caramel Apple Lotus
White Lotus + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce Drizzle$5.89
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Cold Brew + Vanilla + Pumpkin Cold Foam + Cinnamon Sprinkle$6.39
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
Soda$2.99
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Breakfast
Breakfast Items
Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit
Organic Acai Frozen Sorbet + Fresh Fruit + Granola + Honey + Chia Seeds + Coconut! (The Acai is Vegan & Gluten Free)$12.99
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Croissant + Smoked Ham + Swiss + Aioli!$10.99
Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel + Cream Cheese$4.99
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo + Egg + Breakfast Potatoes + Cheddar$12.99
Sausage Egg Cheddar Croissant
Croissant + Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Logger Breakfast Sandwich
English Muffin + Ham + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Loaded Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant + Egg + Avocado + Tomato + Greens + Red Onion$11.99
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Toasted Bagel + Ham + Egg + Cheddar$9.99
Build An Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough + Avocado + Add Toppings of Your Choice!$10.99
Build A Breakfast Sandwich
Choose your Bread! Choose your Toppings!$3.99
Build A Breakfast Burrito
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Build An Egg Bowl Scramble
Scrambled Eggs + Add your Toppings!$4.99
Lunch
Sandwiches & More
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Sourdough + Cheddar + Provolone + Bacon + Jalapeno Cream Cheese! Served with Chips!$14.99
MoeCristo Sandwich
Sourdough + Ham + Turkey + Swiss + Cranberry Sauce! Served with Chips!$17.99
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Croissant + Smoked Ham + Swiss + Aioli!$10.99
Turkey Pesto Panini
Sourdough + Oven Roasted Turkey + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Basil Pesto + Provolone! Served with Chips!$15.99
Spicy Italian Panini
Sourdough + Turkey + Pepperoni + Bacon + Banana Peppers + Red Onion + Provolone + Spicy Mayo! Served with a side of Ranch & Chips!$17.99
Brioche BLT
Toasted Brioche + Bacon Strips + Gem Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + House Aioli! Served with Chips!$15.99
Garden Sandwich
Sourdough + Avocado + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Greens + Basil Pesto + Red Onion + Provolone! Served with Chips!$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.99
The Good Sandwich
Sourdough + Turkey + Bacon + Avocado + Tomato + Provolone + Greens + Red Onion + Banana Peppers + Spicy Mayo! Served with Chips!$17.99
Build A Deli Sandwich
Choose your Bread! Choose your Toppings!$5.99
Build A Wrap
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Build A Salad
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
