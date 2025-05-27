Moe's DriveThru - Arlington
117 W Division St, Arlington, WA
Drinks
Spring Specials!
Lavender Haze Latte
Honey + Lavender + Cinnamon Powder!$5.39
Citrus Squeeze Lotus
White Lotus + Lemonade + Ruby Red Grapefruit + Strawberry!$6.39
Horchata White Mocha
White Coffee + White Chocolate + Brown Sugar Cinnamon + Topped with Cinnamon Powder!$6.39
Whitehorse Cold Brew
Cold Brew + English Toffee + Hazelnut + Topped with Cream & Caramel Drizzle!$5.64
Georgia Peach Lotus
Red Lotus + Huckleberry + Topped with White Peach Cold Foam!$6.39
Tulip Fields Tea
Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Tea + Raspberry + Peach + Orange Juice!$4.64
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
Soda$2.99
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
