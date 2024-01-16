2x points now for loyalty members
Moe's Espresso
- Lotus Energy$5.00+
- RedBull Charger$5.75+
- Blast Energy$4.50+
- Italian Soda$3.50+
- Tea$2.75+
- Chai Tea$3.75+
- Matcha Green Tea$5.00+
- London Fog$3.25+
- Apple Cider$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cup of Milk$1.50+
- Steamer$1.50+
- Lemonade$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Ice Water$0+
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottled Orange Juice$3.50
- Soda$2.99
- RedBull Can$5.00+
- Whip Cup$1.50
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Donut$3.50+
- Muffin$4.00+
- Blueberry Scone$5.00
- Cookie$4.00+
- Power Bar$4.00
- Muffin Top$4.00
- Hand Pie$10.00
Moe's Coffee Locations and Hours
Moe's Darrington
(360) 436-1555
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM
Moe's on Olympic
(360) 322-7604
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM
Moe's Espresso
(360) 322-7604
Closed • Opens Monday at 4:30AM