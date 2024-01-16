2x points now for loyalty members
Moe's Espresso
Drinks
Fall Specials!
- Sweater Weather Latte
Pumpkin Sauce + Vanilla + Brown Sugar Cinnamon$5.50
- Hot & Cozy Chai
Pumpkin Sauce + Spiced Chai$4.75
- Maple Leaf Latte
Caramel Sauce + Maple$5.50
- White Pumpkin Mocha
White Chocolate + Pumpkin Sauce$5.50
- Caramel Apple Lotus
White Lotus + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce Drizzle$5.50
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Cold Brew + Vanilla + Pumpkin Cold Foam + Cinnamon Sprinkle$6.00
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
- Lotus Energy$5.00
- RedBull Charger$5.75
- Blast Energy$4.50
- Italian Soda$3.50
- Tea$2.75
- Chai Tea$3.75
- Matcha Green Tea$5.00
- London Fog$3.25
- Apple Cider$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cup of Milk$1.50
- Steamer$1.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Ice Water$0
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottled Orange Juice$3.50
- Soda$2.99
- RedBull Can$5.00
- Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Moe's Coffee Locations and Hours
Moe's Darrington
(360) 436-1555
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM
Moe's on Olympic
(360) 322-7604
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM
Moe's Espresso
(360) 322-7604
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4:30AM