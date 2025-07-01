Moe's DriveThru - Arlington
117 W Division St, Arlington, WA
Drinks
Summer Specials!
Summertime Lotus
Purple Lotus, Blackberry, & Watermelon$5.39
Campfire Mocha
Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow & Topped With Graham Cracker Crumbs$5.64
Stilly Splash Tea
Passion Tea, Passionfruit, Guava & Orange Juice$5.14
Lavender Matcha Latte
Green Tea Matcha & Lavender$5.39
Lava Flow Lotus
White Lotus, Pineapple & Topped With Coconut Cold Foam & Strawberry Puree$7.39
Kona Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Macadamia Nut & Topped With Coconut Cold Foam & Chocolate Drizzle$6.89
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
