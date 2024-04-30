Online Ordering Available!
Moe's Darrington
Drinks
Spring Specials!
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
- Lotus Energy$5.00+
- RedBull Charger$5.75+
- Blast Energy$4.50+
- Italian Soda$3.50+
- Tea$2.75+
- Chai Tea$3.75+
- London Fog$3.25+
- Apple Cider$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Steamer$1.50+
- Lemonade$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Ice Water
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottled Orange Juice$3.50
- Soda$2.99
- RedBull Can$5.00+
- Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Breakfast
Pastries
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Donut$3.50+
- Muffin$4.00+
- Blueberry Scone$5.00
- Cookie$4.00+
- Power Bar$4.00
- Hand Pie$10.00
Hand Pie
Breakfast Items
- D-Town Breakfast$12.99
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$11.99
- Haystack$15.99
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.99+
- North Mountain Tot Sandwich$10.99
- Sausage Egg Cheddar Croissant$9.99
- Logger Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
- Loaded Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$10.99
- Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$9.99
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.99
- Loaded Avocado Toast$13.99
- Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit$11.99
- Build An Avocado Toast$7.99
- Build A Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
- Build A Breakfast Burrito$4.99
- Build An Egg Bowl Scramble$4.99
Lunch
Pastries
Sandwiches & More
Pizza
Kids Menu
Sauces / Sides / Extras
