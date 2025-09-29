Online Ordering Available!
Moe's Darrington
1080 Seeman St., Darrington, WA
Drinks
Fall Specials!
Frosted Pumpkin Chai Latte!$6.14
Frosted Peach Lemonade!$6.14
Sweater Weather Latte
Pumpkin Sauce + Vanilla + Brown Sugar Cinnamon$5.89
Hot & Cozy Chai
Pumpkin Sauce + Spiced Chai$5.14
Maple Leaf Latte
Caramel Sauce + Maple$5.89
White Pumpkin Mocha
White Chocolate + Pumpkin Sauce$5.89
Caramel Apple Lotus
White Lotus + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce Drizzle$5.89
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Cold Brew + Vanilla + Pumpkin Cold Foam + Cinnamon Sprinkle$6.39
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
Bottled Apple Juice$3.89
Soda$2.99
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Frosted Peach Lemonade!
Moe's Coffee Locations and Hours
Moe's Darrington
(360) 436-1555
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM
Moe's DriveThru - Arlington
(360) 123-4567
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4:30AM
Moe's on Olympic
(360) 322-7604
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM