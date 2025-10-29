Online Ordering Available!
Moe's Darrington
Drinks
Fall Specials!
Frosted Pumpkin Chai Latte!$6.14
Frosted Peach Lemonade!$6.14
Sweater Weather Latte
Pumpkin Sauce + Vanilla + Brown Sugar Cinnamon$5.89
Hot & Cozy Chai
Pumpkin Sauce + Spiced Chai$5.14
Maple Leaf Latte
Caramel Sauce + Maple$5.89
White Pumpkin Mocha
White Chocolate + Pumpkin Sauce$5.89
Caramel Apple Lotus
White Lotus + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce Drizzle$5.89
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Cold Brew + Vanilla + Pumpkin Cold Foam + Cinnamon Sprinkle$6.39
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
Lotus Energy$5.39
RedBull Charger$6.14
Italian Soda$3.89
Tea$3.14
Chai Tea$4.14
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.39
London Fog$3.64
Apple Cider$3.14
Hot Chocolate$3.64
Chocolate Milk$3.64
Cup of Milk$2.14
Steamer$2.14
Lemonade$3.89
Strawberry Lemonade$4.39
Ice Water$0
Bottled Water$2.64
Bottled Orange Juice$3.89
Bottled Apple Juice$3.89
Soda$2.99
RedBull Can$5.00
Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Lunch
Burgers
Single Burger
Certified Angus Beef Patty + Pickles + Onions + Cheddar Cheese + House Sauce! >>ADD BACON! ($2)$12.99
Double Burger
2 Certified Angus Beef Patties + Pickles + Onions + Cheddar Cheese + House Sauce! >>ADD BACON! ($2)$15.99
Spicy Burger
Certified Angus Beef Patty + Jalapenos + Onions + PepperJack Cheese + House Sauce! >>ADD BACON! ($2)$14.99
Plain CheeseBurger
Certified Angus Beef Patty + Cheddar Cheese + House Sauce!$11.99
Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Mozzarella!$20.99
Hwy 530 Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Black Olives + Red Onion + Mozzarella!$24.99
The Overlander Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon + Jalapeños + Red Onion + Mozzarella!$27.99
Mountain Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce + Ham + Bacon + Jalapeños + Red Onion + Pineapple + Mozzarella!$27.99
Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella!$27.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Base + Seasoned Chicken + Bacon + Tomato + Mozzarella!$29.99
Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce + Tomato + Red Onion + Black Olives + Pineapple + Banana Peppers + Mozzarella!$24.99
Build Your Own Pizza
CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE >>ADD YOUR OWN TOPPINGS!$17.99
Sandwiches & More
Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit
Organic Acai Frozen Sorbet + Fresh Fruit + Granola + Honey + Chia Seeds + Coconut! (The Acai is Vegan & Gluten Free)$12.99
Turkey Pesto Panini
Sourdough + Oven Roasted Turkey + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Basil Pesto + Provolone! Served with Chips!$15.99
Spicy Italian Panini
Sourdough + Turkey + Pepperoni + Bacon + Banana Peppers + Red Onion + Provolone + Spicy Mayo! Served with a side of Ranch & Chips!$17.99
Classic Club
3 Slices of Toasted White Bread + Turkey + Ham + Bacon + Tomato + Gem Lettuce + House Sauce!$18.99
Brioche BLT
Toasted Brioche + Bacon Strips + Gem Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + House Aioli! Served with Chips!$15.99
Garden Sandwich
Sourdough + Avocado + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Greens + Basil Pesto + Red Onion + Provolone! Served with Chips!$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Build A Deli Sandwich
Choose your Bread! Choose your Toppings!$5.99
Build A Wrap
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Build A Salad
Choose your Toppings!$4.99
Avocado Cobb Salad
Greens + Hard Boiled Egg + Avocado + Bacon + Ham + Shredded Cheddar + Croutons + Blue Cheese Dressing$15.99
Soups & Salads
Avocado Cobb Salad
Greens + Hard Boiled Egg + Avocado + Bacon + Ham + Shredded Cheddar + Croutons + Blue Cheese Dressing$15.99
Fresh Wedge Salad
Gem Lettuce + Bacon Crumbles + Red Onion + Tomato + Blue Cheese Dressing!$12.99
Tomato Soup
Delicious Tomato Bisque$5.99
Baked Potato Soup
Delicious Baked Potato Soup$5.99