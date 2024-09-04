Moe's Darrington
Drinks
Fall Specials!
- Sweater Weather Latte
Pumpkin Sauce + Vanilla + Brown Sugar Cinnamon$5.50
- Hot & Cozy Chai
Pumpkin Sauce + Spiced Chai$4.75
- Maple Leaf Latte
Caramel Sauce + Maple$5.50
- White Pumpkin Mocha
White Chocolate + Pumpkin Sauce$5.50
- Caramel Apple Lotus
White Lotus + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce Drizzle$5.50
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Cold Brew + Vanilla + Pumpkin Cold Foam + Cinnamon Sprinkle$6.00
Coffee
Energy, Tea, More
- Lotus Energy$5.00
- RedBull Charger$5.75
- Blast Energy$4.50
- Italian Soda$3.50
- Tea$2.75
- Chai Tea$3.75
- Matcha Green Tea$5.00
- London Fog$3.25
- Apple Cider$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cup of Milk$1.50
- Steamer$1.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Ice Water$0
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottled Orange Juice$3.50
- Bottled Apple Juice$3.50
- Bottled Tea$3.50
- Soda$2.99
- RedBull Can$5.00
- Whip Cup$1.50
Shakes & Smoothies
Lunch
Pizza
- Hwy 530 Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Black Olives + Green Bell Peppers + Red Onion + Mushrooms + Mozzarella!$22.99
- Mountain Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce + Ham + Bacon + Jalapeños + Red Onion + Pineapple + Mozzarella!$20.99
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella!$19.99
- The Overlander Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon + Mushrooms + Jalapeños + Red Onion + Mozzarella!$22.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Base + Seasoned Chicken + Bacon + Tomato + Mozzarella!$19.99
- Garlic Parmesan & Bacon Pizza
Garlic Parmesan Sauce + Bacon + Mozzarella!$18.99
- Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto Base + Seasoned Chicken + Red Onion + Mozzarella!$18.99
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce + Seasoned Chicken + Red Onion + Mozzarella + House Aioli!$19.99
- Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce + Pepperoni + Mozzarella!$17.99
- Ultimate Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce + Mushrooms + Green Peppers + Red Onion + Black Olives + Tomato + Mozzarella!$19.99
- Build Your Own Pizza
CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE >>ADD YOUR OWN TOPPINGS!$14.99
Sandwiches & More
- Acai Bowl + Granola & Fruit$11.99
- Turkey Pesto Panini
Sourdough + Oven Roasted Turkey + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Basil Pesto + Provolone! Served with Chips!$13.99
- Spicy Italian Panini
Sourdough + Turkey + Pepperoni + Bacon + Mama Lil Peppers + Red Onion + Provolone + Sriracha Mayo! Served with a side of Ranch & Chips!$17.99
- Brioche BLT
Toasted Brioche + Bacon Strips + Gem Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + House Aioli! Served with Chips!$15.99
- Garden Sandwich
Sourdough + Avocado + Fresh Sliced Tomato + Greens + Basil Pesto + Red Onion + Provolone! Served with Chips!$14.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.99
- Three Meat Panini$17.99
- Build A Deli Sandwich$5.99
- Build A Wrap$4.99
- Build A Salad$4.99
Kids Menu
Sides / Sauces / Extras
Sides
